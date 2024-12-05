Pashinyan: ties with CSTO pass ‘point of no return’

5 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's return to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) is becoming increasingly difficult, if not impossible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

During a governmental question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, the PM was asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statement on Yerevan's further cooperation with the CSTO.

"We do not participate in discussion of any document. We simply do not veto any document because we consider ourselves outside of the CSTO, let them do whatever they want," Pashinyan said.

The PM stressed that this situation makes Armenia’s return to the CSTO increasingly difficult, maybe even impossible.

"I believe that we have passed the point of no return here," Pashinyan said.

Putin said last week in Astana that Armenia's current attitude towards the CSTO is dictated by domestic political problems.