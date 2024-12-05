Night protest in Tbilisi ends peacefully

5 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A protest ended peacefully in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi as activists called it a day and left Rustaveli Avenue.

It was the first day of peaceful rallies since protest broke out in the country on November 28. No violent clashes with police or provocative acts were reported.

The participants decided to leave the square in front of the parliament building at 5:00 local time (4:00 MSK), marching down Rustaveli Avenue towards the Tbilisi Opera building.

Some people stayed outside the parliament building, probably students. The situation there is calm, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

A new wave of rallies started in Georgia on November 28. They were sparked by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement, who said the ruling Georgian Dream party had decided to put on ice any EU accession talks until the end of 2028.