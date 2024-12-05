Mammad Baghir Aliyev: Azerbaijan's position on exiles from Armenia historically correct

5 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia will be part of a more just world after the current civilizational crisis ends, Russian scientist and oncologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Mammad Baghir Aliyev told Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent Marina Lagutina on the sidelines of the 2nd international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community titled "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia" held in Baku.

In the first place, Mammad Baghir Aliyev drew attention to the fact that the topic of the return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia fits into the global trend.

"Today, events are taking place that indicate that the world is going through a major civilizational crisis. As a doctor, I must make an accurate diagnosis in any situation in order to understand how legitimate some action is. And this is one of the problems of modern age, when the population suffers because of political issues, people become refugees and move from their native places," he said.

"I believe that Azerbaijan's position is absolutely correct - historically correct. The question of what to do with refugees these days is one of the most difficult, and it needs to be worked out. Today's meeting was well-organized, taking into account what is happening all over the world today. Western civilization adheres to the formula of double standards: some are closer to them and receive refugee status, while they do not want to talk about others," the scientist pointed out, speaking about the focus of Western rhetoric on Armenians who left Khankendi and ignoring Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

"The issue of refugees' return, in my opinion, should be resolved as one of the steps towards a common future, with an understanding of what kind of civilization we will have after the crisis is over. It is necessary to speak out and talk openly about unresolved problems. Yes, we also have refugees, people for whom justice has not yet been restored. During the Soviet period, Azerbaijanis were expelled from Armenia not just 35 years ago, but also earlier - starting from 1936, in the 40s and 50s as well," he recalled.

Mammad Baghir Aliyev also called on Armenia to participate in this work, stressing that he solution to the refugee issue must be transparent and symmetrical.