Vahid Novruzov: peace with Azerbaijan primarily beneficial to Armenia

5 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

It is time to take decisive steps to ensure stable peace in the South Caucasus, the chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan, doctor of economic sciences, professor Vahid Novruzov told Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent Marina Lagutina on the sidelines of the 2nd international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community titled "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia" held in Baku.

First of all, he noted that Azerbaijan aims to move beyond the past and act for the sake of its own and the region's future.

"I have very fond memories of the 70s-80s in Azerbaijan - there were no problems like the ones we are discussing today, everyone lived peacefully. Then the occupation of Azerbaijani lands began, there were many years of peaceful settlement attempts and finally Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were liberated. It was very correctly noted at the plenary session today that history has already happened - now we must look to the future with confidence, observing international legal norms," Vahid Novruzov said.

"In March, our President Ilham Aliyev said that we have already ensured our sovereignty, and now it is time to move on to peace in the region. Therefore, I believe that today's conference is based on creating a foundation for a peaceful solution to the problem. It was correctly noted that it is necessary to build bridges not only between states and governments, but also between scientists and specialists, using the capabilities of non-governmental organizations. Of course, sometimes it's not very pleasant to make contact, but these emotions must be left behind, we must think about the future," the Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan emphasized.

He welcomed Russia's constructive position on the bilateral dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We are very pleased that Russia's position plays a positive role: Moscow keeps repeating that settlement issues should be resolved by both parties, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Our country is in favour of signing a peace agreement, and there have already been some developments in this direction," Vahid Novruzov said.

"It is important to note that opening the borders, signing a peace treaty and unblocking communications will primarily be beneficial for Armenia itself. The World Bank estimates that the opening of transport hubs will bring Armenia more than $350 million per year. Of course, it will be beneficial for everyone - communication, cargo transportation and peaceful coexistence," he said.