7 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Qatar for a working visit on December 6.

During his stay, the Kazakh president will participate in a panel session at the renowned Doha Forum, a platform for dialogue on critical global issues.

In addition to his participation in the forum, the Kazakh President is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and executives from several prominent companies.