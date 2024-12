8 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flights may be delayed at two Stavropol airports due to adverse weather conditions, Stavropol and Mineralnye Vody airports reported.

"Due to limited visibility, delays to flights on arrival and departure are possible. All airport services are operating normally",

Stavropol airport said.

A similar message was also issued at Mineralnye Vody Airport.

It is recommended to check the airports websites for more detailed information about flights.