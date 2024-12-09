Türkiye praises constructive approach of Russia and Iran on Syria

9 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara appreciates the constructive approach of Russia and Iran on issues of settlement in Syria.

"Yesterday was an important day for Syria’s future. The countries of the Astana format, including Turkey, Russia, Iran, gathered together to discuss the recent developments. We appreciate the constructive approaches of Russia and Iran. The UN special representative for Syria was also with us. He also contributed much," Hakan Fidan said.

The diplomat added that Turkey will continue cooperation with regional and international entities on the Syrian issue.