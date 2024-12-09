Netanyahu claims responsibility for Syria coup

9 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The change of power in Syria is the result of Israeli strikes on Iran and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"This is a direct result of strikes we delivered on Iran and Hezbollah, the key supporters of the Assad regime. This has caused a chain reaction across the entire Middle East among those who wanted to get liberated from this repressive and tyrannical regime," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He reassured that Israel is ready to develop good neighborly relations with those Syrians who want to have friendly ties with Israel and will not tolerate hostile forces in border areas.

Th PM also said that the change of power in Damascus "opens up new, very important opportunities" for his country. However, in his words, this may be fraught with new risks.