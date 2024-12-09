Where is Assad? Ousted Syrian leader flees to Moscow

9 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria’s former President Bashar Assad is in Moscow, as he has been granted asylum in Russia, a source in the Kremlin told TASS.

"Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted asylum to them proceeding from humanitarian considerations," the source said.

According to a source, leaders of armed Syrian opposition have guaranteed security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions on the Syrian soil.

Now Russia calls for resuming the UN-brokered talks on settling the situation in Syria.

Syria’s armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates on November 27. By December 7, Assad’s opponents had seized several large cities. On December 8, they entered Damascus and government troops withdrew from the city. Following intra-Syrian talks, Assad stepped down and fled the country.