Georgia neutralises opposition amid protests

9 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said it had taken the Georgian Interior Ministry exactly 5 days to neutralise the radical opposition's resources for violence amid ongoing protests.

He thanked the Interior Ministry, Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and police officers for “acting with a standard higher than that in America and Europe”.

"This is exactly how the Maidan attempt in our country was thwarted," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The PM claimed that the protests were “devoid of substance”, as the protesters were “unable to advance any real demand”.