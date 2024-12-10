Astrakhan region delegation visits Karabakh

10 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation led by Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin visited the Gubadli district of Azerbaijan. The guests were welcomed at Zangilan International Airport, where they were shown the airport's layout.

Later, the delegation was familiarized with the work being carried out in the kindergarten being built by the Astrakhan region in the village of Mahruzlu as a gift.

The village of Mahruzlu is currently under reconstruction. It is located 19 km from the district center. It is planned to build 190 houses there, which will allow over 800 people to be resettled. The total area of ​​the village will be 197 hectares.

During the visit, it was noted that the Astrakhan region made a great contribution to the restoration of the settlement by organizing the construction of a kindergarten. The facility will consist of 3 buildings and 2 floors. The participation of the Russian region on the restoration of the settlement also shows the close ties between Russia and Azerbaijan.