10 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of December 10, train service on one of Tbilisi's subway lines was suspended due to a young man who fell on the rails. This was reported by Georgian media.

According to the Rustavi 2 TV channel, the man fell at the State University station, which paralyzed traffic on the Saburtalo line.

On the second line of the metro, trains operated only to the Delisi station due to the accident.

According to preliminary information, the man suffered injuries incompatible with life.