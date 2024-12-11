OPEC Secretary General gets second term

11 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

OPEC countries renewed the term of Kuwait’s representative Haitham Al Ghais as the Secretary General of the organization for three years more at their ministerial conference, the OPEC said.

"The Conference renewed the term of office for Mr. Haitham Al Ghais as Secretary General of OPEC for a further period of three years with effect from 1 August 2025," the statement reads.

The Conference expressed gratitude for Al Ghais's "distinguished achievements over the past couple of years.

The next ministerial conference of OPEC countries will be held on May 28, 2025.