Qatar to reopen embassy in Syria

12 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatar said it would soon reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus after president Bashar al-Assad's ouster in a rebel offensive.

The Gulf country "will soon reopen its embassy in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic after completing the necessary arrangements", Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

The move aimed to "strengthen the close historical fraternal ties between the two countries", the statement added.

It also sought to "enhance coordination with relevant authorities to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid currently provided by Qatar to the Syrian people" via an air bridge.

Doha closed its diplomatic mission in Damascus and recalled its ambassador in 2011.