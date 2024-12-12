White House advisor travels to Middle East in last ditch push for Gaza deal

12 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel, Egypt and Qatar this week in a last ditch effort to reach a hostage-release and ceasefire in Gaza deal before U.S. President-elect Trump's inauguration in six weeks, two sources with knowledge of the trip told Axios.

The White House said Sullivan will travel to the region on December12 and meet with Netanyahu on December 13.

Sullivan will meet with Israeli leaders to discuss a number of issues, including a hostage-release and ceasefire in Gaza deal, the latest developments in Syria, as well as Lebanon and Iran. He's then planning to travel to Cairo and Doha to meet Egyptian and Qatari leaders and discuss their mediation efforts.

Two sources briefed about Sullivan's trip said he is planning to press the Israelis, Qataris and Egyptian to do what it takes to conclude the deal within days and start implementing it as soon as possible.