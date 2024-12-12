First Azerbaijani families to return to village of Ballija tomorrow

12 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to media reports, the village of Ballija in the Khojaly district will receive its first migrants tomorrow.

At the initial stage, former internally displaced persons who have been living in hostels and sanatoriums, former pioneer camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of Azerbaijan will be resettled to Ballija, Report writes.

Let us remind you that the village of Ballija was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1992. It was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during a local anti-terrorist operation on September 19-20 last year.