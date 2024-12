12 Dec. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President-elect Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of a military confrontation between the US and Iran.

In an interview with Time magazine about the chances of a war between Washington and Tehran, the politician paused and then said: "Anything can happen. It's a very volatile situation."

At the same time, Trump did not reveal to the journalist the actions that the US might take against Iran in the future.