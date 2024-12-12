Russian Central Bank raises exchange rates for tomorrow

12 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Central Bank has published the exchange rates for December 13 on its website. The regulator has raised the dollar and euro rates.

According to the Central Bank's website, the exchange rate for the euro will be 110.48 rubles tomorrow (+2 rubles). The euro surpassed this level a week ago, on December 5.

The dollar will cost almost 104 rubles (+68 kopecks) on Friday. Earlier, the Central Bank increased the dollar rate by 3 rubles.

It should be added that the Bank of Russia has significantly raised the official exchange rates of the dollar and the euro for the second day in a row.