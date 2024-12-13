13 Dec. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, whose term expires on December 16, wants to disrupt the presidential elections on December 14.

In order to disrupt the elections, it is planned to call on activists and block the parliament building, RIA Novosti writes, citing sources. It is noted that Zurabishvili is acting in coordination with her curators from the West.

The source reports that law enforcement officers will be provoked to take harsh action against protesters. He added that the task is to organize a strike.

"The goal is to force the Cabinet of Ministers of Irakli Kobakhidze to resign in favor of the "interim government",

the source said.