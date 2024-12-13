Media: Trump considers preemptive strike on Iran

13 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President-elect Donald Trump is considering preemptive strikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

The sources report that Trump expressed concern about an Iranian nuclear breakthrough in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, other sources indicate that two options were considered during discussions with Trump on the Iranian issue. The first option involves sending US troops to the Middle East.

In addition, the USA could sell Israel weapons, enhancing its offensive power and enabling it to target Iranian nuclear facilities.

The second option combimes the threat of military action in combination with US sanctions. According to the source, this approach could make Iran return to diplomatic negotiations.

The publication recalled that Trump used this strategy in relation to the DPRK during his first term as president. However, those diplomatic efforts failed.