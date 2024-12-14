14 Dec. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Salome Zurabishvili commented on the results of the presidential elections in Georgia. The current president of the country and one of the opposition leaders recognized neither the results of the electoral process nor the elections themselves.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili questioned the legitimacy of the presidential elections that took place in the country today. According to Zurabishvili, who spoke to protesters in Tbilisi, "nobody elected none.”

"Nobody elected none. Nothing happened,”

– Salome Zurabishvili said.

Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected head of Georgia in today's presidential elections.

The opposition has been holding protests in front of the country's parliament building all day long. Some opposition activists came to the rally with soccer balls, ironically hinting at Kavelashvili's soccer past.