Russian financiers prepare to enter Kazakh market

15 Dec. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Chairman of the Board Vladislav Kochetkov, Russian financial group Finam plans to acquire a broker in Kazakhstan, the company's press service reports.

Expanding its geographical presence is a long-standing goal of the Russian trader. This strategy is being implemented not only through new exchanges, but also through obtaining new licenses, including entering the Kazakhstani market, Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes him as saying.

"My colleagues and I recently visited the country, held a series of negotiations, and realized that it was interesting for us. We are resuming negotiations on purchasing a Kazakhstani broker. Most likely, we will be able to announce the deal in the first quarter of 2025. We are currently in the process of negotiations. There are two targets, we are in close contact with them, and the prices are generally acceptable to us",

Vladislav Kochetkov said.

Two brokers are currently being sold in Kazakhstan, but it has not been specified which of them Finnam plans to purchase. It is only known that it is a trading member of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange, Frank Media reports.