Main suppliers of tangerines to Stavropol territory announced

15 Dec. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Stavropol Territory has imported about 2.7 thousand tons of tangerines since October. Over the same period last year, supplies have increased by 46 times, the press service of the North Caucasus Interregional Office of Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

The main supplier of New Year's fruits to the region was Georgia, with more than 2 thousand tons imported. Next comes Türkiye, about 328 tons were imported from the country. About the same amount of fruit (312 tons) arrived in Stavropol from Iran.

"During the inspection, specialists from the Rosselkhoznadzor Administration take samples from the fruit and send them to laboratories subordinate to Rosselkhoznadzor, where the products are checked for the presence of quarantine objects",

the Interregional Administration of Rosselkhoznadzor said.

It is reported that last year, from mid-autumn to early winter, 60 tons of tangerines were delivered to Stavropol.