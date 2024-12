16 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another protest rally in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi has ended peacefully, with no incidents reported.

A series of protest marches were held in downtown Tbilisi throughout the day.

The protesters have blocked traffic along Rustaveli Avenue and gathered in front of the building of Georgia’s parliament. Police were not interfering.

In the evening, the demonstrators joined the anti-governmental rally in front of the parliamentary building. The 18th rally was held peacefully.