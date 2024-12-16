More than 3,000 km of roads to be opened in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

16 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the authorities will prepare a new five-year program for the socio-economic development of the country's regions. Particular attention will be paid to the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, where a number of transport projects will be implemented.

45 road construction projects are underway in the liberated territories of the country. The projects will improve transport accessibility of the de-occupied areas. 3,200 km of roads will be commissioned here, including more than 1,200 km of local roads.

Over the past three years, more than 2,700 km of transport arteries have been put in order or built in Azerbaijan, about 1,500 of which are local roads.