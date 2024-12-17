Ilham Aliyev awards Tatarstan head with Dostlug Order

17 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov the Order of Dostlug in Baku.

Rustam Minnikhanov visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting, attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, focused on the ongoing efforts of the Alat Free Economic Zone, its unique legislative framework, and the modern engineering and communication systems supporting its internal and external land plots.

It was noted that a total of 27 investors are registered in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Of them, active construction works are being carried out on four investor sites.

Following the meeting, Minnikhanov donated 3 minibusses to the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.