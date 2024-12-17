Another protest action begins in Tbilisi

17 Dec. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The twentieth protest action has begun in Tbilisi. Oppositionists and their supporters have once again gathered in front of the Georgian parliament building.

It is reported that the protesters marched along Rustaveli Avenue with slogans dedicated to education.

Students and teachers from a number of Georgian universities are taking part in the protest, RIA Novosti reports. No violations have been reported during the action.

Let us remind you that anti-government actions in Georgia began in late November amid the authorities' plans to suspend the country's European integration. Marches and rallies often escalated into clashes with the police. However, law enforcement officers managed to suppress the violent potential of the protest movement and keep the situation under control.