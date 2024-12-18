43 Almaty schools to introduce single-shift model

18 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Almaty Akimat

The authorities of the Kazakh metropolis of Almaty are implementing a grandiose project. They are switching 43 secondary schools to single-shift model at once, city's akim Erbolat Dosayev says.

"This year, we have begun the process of switching 43 schools to single-shift model. My dream is that children can study in one shift. And we assess the ongoing process as a positive trend. In the long term, it is planned to switch at least 40% of schools to single-shift model by late 2027. Their number will amount to about 95 schools. Thus, it will be possible to organize extracurricular activities, since the transition will help relieve the burden on children that arises in the conditions of a two-shift model,”

- Erbolat Dosayev said.