Abkhazia's central highway may be disconnected overnight

18 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Abkhazian authorities continue to develop measures to reduce electricity consumption amid energy shortages and a lack of funds to pay for the flow from Russia, including reducing the time the republican highway is lit at night.

The Abkhazian leadership is considering the possibility of reducing the time during which the republican highway leading to the border with Russia is lit at night.

According to Acting Interior Minister Robert Kiut, there is almost no traffic on the highway starting from 1:00, with the exception of trucks.

Another idea was proposed by Acting Prime Minister Valery Bganba. According to him, it is reasonable to reduce outdoor lighting by cutting off advertisements and signs illumination.