Life expectancy increased in Dagestan

18 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Life expectancy has increased in Dagestan. There are about 400,000 people over 60 years old living in the republic. The authorities have announced the need to improve the quality of life.

Dagestani Prime Minister Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov reported an increase in life expectancy. The head of government noted that the republic showed the highest indicator in the country.

Abdulmuslimov said that life expectancy has increased by 4 years over the past 10 years – to 79.8 years. He added that today, in Dagestan, there are more than 400,000 people over 60 years old or 12% of the total population.

The prime minister said that given modern demographic trends in Dagestan, this indicator will grow. Abdulmuslimov added that it is necessary to achieve an average life expectancy of at least 81.1 years by 2030.