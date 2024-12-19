Kobakhidze says Zurabishvili's statements in European Parliament absurd

19 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said incumbent President Salome Zurabichvili is in a “difficult emotional state”, referring to her speech to the European Parliament as absurd.

“I have never seen someone cling to their chair so desperately. Her criticisms are absurd," Kobakhidze said.

Yesterday, Salome Zurabichvili delivered a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Far from being a society split in two, she described Georgia as a country where the Georgian people are in one corner and "the party's repressive apparatus" in the other.

Zurabichvili and the opposition claim the GD has “rigged” the October 26 general elections, and describe the current legislative body and the President-elect as “illegitimate”, demanding a rerun of the vote.