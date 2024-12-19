Ilham Aliyev thanks Russians for help in restoring Karabakh

19 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russia and Azerbaijan are reliable partners, there is no doubt in this matter either in Baku or in Moscow, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency Dmitry Kiselev.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that in challenging times the two countries have consistently demonstrated mutual understanding and acted in a friendly and supportive manner. And now, after the victory of the 44-day Karabakh war, they continue to identify new areas for trade and economic cooperation: Russian companies were among the first to help Azerbaijan restore Karabakh plundered by Armenian occupiers.

"A project for the construction of a kindergarten has recently been initiated on behalf of the governor of the Astrakhan region. He visited us recently and also traveled to the Gubadli district, where this social infrastructure facility will be built. We are very grateful for this attention. Several Russian companies are involved as suppliers of goods and services for the reconstruction, and there are also Russian contractors... I believe there could be more, as the scope of the reconstruction work is quite extensive and primarily focuses on infrastructure projects - roads, railroads, tunnels, and bridges. Many Russian companies with strong experience in these areas could be of great help," Ilham Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan welcomes these projects both in terms of assistance and in terms of participating in projects. The first investment project in Azerbaijan was implemented by Tatarstan: a KAMAZ service center in the Jabrayil district. This was the first investment project, meaning the first foreign investment project was also Russian, the Azerbaijani president noted.