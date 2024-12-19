Pashinyan: Yerevan to drop all claims against Baku

19 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had sent a proposal to Baku, regarding the restoration of railway communication.

The Prime Minister said that Armenia was waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan. Once an agreement is reached, the construction could begin, he noted.

In addition, Pashinyan said that Yerevan agreed not to deploy forces of other states on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the completion of the delimitation process.

He noted that suchmeasures would significantly reduce the risk of escalation. Pashinyan added that after complete delimitation, there would be no need for the presence of third countries on the sections.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister announced negotiations between the Baku and Yerevan delimitation commissions. According to him, a meeting between the parties will take place in the near future.

Pashinyan also emphasized that Armenia is ready to withdraw all lawsuits against Azerbaijan after the conclusion of the peace treaty.