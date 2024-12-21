Abkhazia asks Russia for electricity

21 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In connection with the energy crisis and its detrimental consequences for the country's economy, the Abkhazian authorities have asked Russia to provide humanitarian supplies of electricity to the republic.

Acting President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba has asked Russia to provide humanitarian electricity supplies to the republic in order to avoid possible consequences of the energy crisis on the country's economy.

In his address, Gunba regretfully noted that Abkhazia will not be able to cope with the problem on its own in the short term.

"Power outages for 9–11 hours a day are a death sentence for the healthcare and education systems. This puts the lives and health of our children, the elderly, and socially vulnerable groups at risk. Abkhazia may face a humanitarian catastrophe,”

- Badra Gunba said.