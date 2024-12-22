Medical helicopter crashes in Türkiye

22 Dec. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital building before falling into a field in the province of Muğla in Türkiye, the media reported.

The medical helicopter was heading to Antalya when it crashed into the hospital building shortly after takeoff. The probable cause of the crash is reduced visibility due to dense fog.

Ambulance crews, rescuers and firefighters arrived at the scene of the emergency. Unfortunately, four people died as a result of the accident, the head of Muğla İdris Akbıyık reported.

"During takeoff, it crashed into the fourth floor of our hospital. Two pilots, one doctor and one employee died. There is dense fog, the cause is being investigated",

İdris Akbıyık said.

The hospital staff and patients were not injured in the crash, all the victims were aboard the helicopter.