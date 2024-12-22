Türkiye to simplify exit of refugees to Syria

22 Dec. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The exit of refugees from Türkiye to Syria will be simplified. According to the instructions of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, they will be able to process customs declarations on the export of property in a simplified manner.

The return of Syrians to their homeland has accelerated, especially after the recent change of power, the Turkish Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler reported. He also revealed a two-stage plan for the return of refugees.

"In the first stage, internally displaced persons in refugee camps in the province of Idlib will return to various regions of Syria. In the second stage, Syrians who are in Türkiye will return. The entire process is voluntary",

Yaşar Güler said.