Nakhchivan to have new thermal power plant

23 Dec. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a new thermal power plant will begin in Nakhchivan. The corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today.

The state oil company SOCAR will begin negotiations with potential investors, prepare a project for the plant and a feasibility study. The company will submit the results of the work to the government of Azerbaijan within 5 months.

Following this, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will begin discussing the issue of financing and other project details. Finally, the Nakhchivan government will appoint a construction site.