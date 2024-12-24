Aghdam Industrial Park to produce highly-demanded metal products

24 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Met Invest LLC was granted the status of a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park, which is under the authority of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The new resident will implement a project on the production of metal products on the territory of the industrial park. Within the framework of the project, a plant for the production of rebar, angles, and steel wire will be built with a capacity of 144,000 tons per year. It is planned to create 150 permanent jobs at the enterprise, the investment cost of which is 18 million manat ($10.5 mln), Trend reported.

The products to be manufactured at the enterprise with the use of advanced technologies are planned to be sold both in the domestic market and exported.