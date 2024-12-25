Aktau plane crash: list of survivors released

25 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Twenty-nine people have survived the AZAL plane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau.

It was reported that at least 10 Russian citizens survived the plane crash: Djumaliev E., Evstigneeva K., Mamedov Z., Papakhov S., Arysbaeva M., Bisikeeva D., Seidakhmatova M., Ediev U., Rakhimov S., and an unknown person named Azoy.

The names of Azerbaijani citizens who survived the plane crash have also been published: Bayramzara A., Aliyev Z., Zhalelov N., Sirakov N., Asadov S., Karayev N., Kadirov G., Razimli A., Japarov T., Derezhiev T., Dirbisikov S., Kafa Sh., Dzherova S., and an unknown person named Leyla.

Two Kyrgyz citizens survived: Asanov R., Osmanov T.

It has not yet been possible to identify the nationality of some victims.

A passenger plane operated by AZAL, which was en route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday. There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board: 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 citizens of Russia, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan and 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan.