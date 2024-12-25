Russia sends diplomats to AZAL plane crash site

25 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian diplomats have left for the Kazakh city of Aktau to help fellow citizens who survived the plane crash, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said.

"We have already sent diplomats to Aktau, including to clarify information and provide assistance to our compatriots who survived",

Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the Russian Foreign Ministry is in contact with the departments of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and will promptly transmit all available information.

Baku-Grozny flight crash

Today, a plane of the Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed a few kilometers from Aktau Airport. There were 62 passengers on board, including 16 Russian citizens. According to the airline's reports, 29 people survived, among them 10 Russians.