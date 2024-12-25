Kremlin comments on possible contacts between Putin and Trump

25 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are currently no specific plans regarding contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the new US President, Donald Trump, the press secretary of the Russian leader reported on December 25.

"There were no impulses from him, from the elected US president",

Dmitry Peskov said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that there is still a lot of time before Trump's inauguration, Life reports.

"The inauguration is still quite a long time away - more than three weeks. There are no specific plans yet",

the Kremlin representative said.

Let us remind you that Donald Trump will return to the post of President of the USA following his victory in the elections held in early November. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20 next year.