Dagestan ready to provide assistance in connection with plane crash in Aktau

25 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On his Telegram channel, Dagestan leader Sergey Melikov expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

In his statement, the head of the region noted that there were Russian citizens on board the crashed plane. He added that information about the Dagestanis on board is still being clarified.

"I express my sincere condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. We mourn with you and share your grief",

Sergey Melikov said.

Melikov wished the victims of the plane crash a speedy recovery and emphasized that Dagestan is ready to provide any necessary assistance.