AZAL cancels all flights to Dagestan and Chechnya

25 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines announced the temporary suspension of flights from Baku to Makhachkala and from Baku to Grozny, the airline's press service wrote.

According to the statement, the airline has canceled all flights to Dagestan and Chechnya until the investigation into the crash of its plane in Kazakhstan is completed.

It is noted that AZAL flights to other destinations are operating normally and according to the schedule.

Let us remind you that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed a few kilometers from Aktau Airport. Over 60 passengers were on board.

According to the latest data, 29 people survived after the plane crash, including 10 Russian citizens.