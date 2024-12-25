Nine Russians hospitalized after AZAL plane crash

25 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 29 people, including 9 Russians, were hospitalized after the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The ministry noted that among the injured are 9 Russian citizens, 15 residents of Azerbaijan, 2 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 3 people whose citizenship is being clarified.

Let us remind you that the airliner, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau this morning. There were 67 people on board, including 5 crew members.