Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry reports on health of plane crash victims

26 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The condition of the Azerbaijani citizens injured in the Baku-Grozny flight crash is good, with the exception of three people who are in intensive care, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"We inspected the scene of the incident together with the Minister of Transport. Later we visited the injured. The injured are in good condition, except for three people who are in intensive care," the statement reads.

It was noted that after the identities of those killed in the plane crash are established, their bodies will be delivered to Azerbaijan. Those who received minor injuries will probably be transported to the country in the coming days.

Yesterday, a passenger plane flying the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the Aktau airport. There were 67 people on board.