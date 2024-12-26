Russian Emergencies Ministry plane transports Russians injured in Aktau plane crash

26 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian Il-76 flight carrying nine Russians, including a child, who were injured in yesterday’s air crash in Kazakhstan, has flown off from Aktau to Moscow, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"A special Russian Emergencies Ministry flight carrying Russian citizens injured in the crash of a passenger plane, flying from Baku to Grozny, has departed from Aktau Airport. There are nine people on board, including a child," an Emergencies Ministry official said.

Their condition is assessed as grave, said Viktor Belinsky, an anesthesiologist and resuscitator at the ministry’s rescue center.

The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near Aktau yesterday. The plane carried 62 people, mainly citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as nationals of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and five crew members. According to the Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry, 29 people survived.