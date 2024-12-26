Iran marks milestone with first all-female flight crew

26 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Iranian airline conducted a rare women-only flight, landing for the first time in the holy city of Mashhad, IRNA reported.

The Aseman Airlines flight by Shahrzad Shams - one of Iran's pioneering women pilots - carried 110 passengers on board.

Dubbed the "Iran Banoo" (Iran Lady) flight, the plane touched down at Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad.