РУС ENG

Iran marks milestone with first all-female flight crew

Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza

An Iranian airline conducted a rare women-only flight, landing for the first time in the holy city of Mashhad, IRNA reported.

The Aseman Airlines flight by Shahrzad Shams - one of Iran's pioneering women pilots - carried 110 passengers on board.

Dubbed the "Iran Banoo" (Iran Lady) flight, the plane touched down at Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad.

"This is the first time a women-only flight, with both female passengers and crew, lands in Mashhad," the report said, without specifying the flight's departure point.

© Photo :Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza
270 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos