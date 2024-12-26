РУС ENG

Plane crash survivors to be taken to Baku today

the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations

Today, 12 surviving passengers of AZAL's Embraer 190 plane that crashed in Aktau will be flown to Azerbaijan.

A total of 7 people, whose condition is satisfactory, will be delivered to their homeland by regular flight, and 5 passengers, whose condition is assessed as moderately serious, by a special plane of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations accompanied by a special medical brigade, Trend reported.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3km from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members, only 29 people survived.

© Photo :the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations
