Plane crash survivors to be taken to Baku today

26 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, 12 surviving passengers of AZAL's Embraer 190 plane that crashed in Aktau will be flown to Azerbaijan.

A total of 7 people, whose condition is satisfactory, will be delivered to their homeland by regular flight, and 5 passengers, whose condition is assessed as moderately serious, by a special plane of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations accompanied by a special medical brigade, Trend reported.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3km from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members, only 29 people survived.