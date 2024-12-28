Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Tokayev due to Aktau plane crash

28 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the Aktau plane crash.

The heads of state expressed their condolences to each other and to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the aircraft, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the progress of the investigation, assuring each other that the causes of the crash would be fully examined in the ongoing inquiry.

As a result of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau on December 25, citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia died.