Scholz would like to hold phone talks with Putin once again

28 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he would like to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin again.

"I would like that," Scholz said in an interview with the T-online news website when asked whether he would hold phone talks with the Russian leader again.

The chancellor mentioned that he had already spoken twice with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the phone. According to him, they agreed that the U.S. and Europe must be in close coordination on the issue of Ukraine.

Scholz called Putin on November 15. That was the first time they spoke by phone since December 2022.